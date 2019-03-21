A powerful new solution for data collection, information sharing and control

Carlo Gavazzi’s UWP is an all new universal web platform designed for monitoring and control in Building and or Energy Management systems.

Applications such as lighting control with the latest DALI standard gateway (featuring tunable white light), HVAC control and a powerful energy management platform are all included. The customisable built in webserver provides the opportunity to display data, build charts, set alarms and the control of the system, which can be accessed locally or remotely anywhere in the world without any additional annual licence fees.

In addition, by leveraging its automation server functions, it is easy to exchange data with other systems via FTP, SFTP, FTPS, SMTP, Rest-API, MQTT, Modbus and BACnet.

Exposing multiple opportunities for improved future proofing, performance and reduced inventory in applications such as offices, schools, retail spaces, and healthcare environments.

By combining the capabilities of our existing platforms VMUC-EM (energy management) SB2WEB (HVAC & Lighting) and SBP2WEB (Car Park Guidance) in to one product makes for a more flexible solution, that can be easily scaled to fit many applications, large and small.

“The development of the UWP meets the demands of our customers by providing a unified approach to controls services such as HVAC, Lighting, Energy Management and Car Park Guidance in one flexible and easy to use open platform says Kevin Sheldrake, Business Development Manager Controls”.

Only 2 DIN wide, the UWP is easy and fast to configure using the free of charge configuration tool whilst the 4GB on board memory allows for storage of complex configurations, history and event logs. By using https and sftp you can ensure your system is secure against cyber attacks and computer viruses and is Microsoft Azure certified for IoT.

The UWP is developed and manufactured in accordance with with CE and cULus international standards for both Europe and North America.

For more information regarding Carlo Gavazzi and its range of products, please visit the website: www.carlogavazzi.co.uk