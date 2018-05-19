Zumtobel’s luminaires provide the ultimate solution for Ultima

Architects Scott Brownrigg have selected Zumtobel’s Lighting’s Lightfields, Panos and Slotlight luminaires for use in the sophisticated refurbishment of the new Headquarters for Ultima Business Solutions’ in Reading. Scott Brownrigg worked closely with Zumtobel on all stages of the project to create the perfect lighting solution for the client’s requirement for minimal, elegant and sophisticated design, providing future flexibility to meet Ultima’s future business vision.

The 56,000 sq. ft. (5,200 sq. m) Gainsborough House is located on the prime business technology campus, Manor Park. The delivered ‘A’ series of multifunctional and versatile meeting rooms have been located within the centre of the floorplate. With concealed movable walls, spaces that can be adapted and extended as required and can host client and internal events holding events and meetings from 50 to 300 personnel. All floors and ceilings surrounding the space extend through the frameless glass partitions, giving the impression of a floating and transparent glass cuboid within the heart of the building. The selection of materials and the subtle colour palette of whites and greys creates a calming, fresh environment, with accents of the Ultima “red” used to accentuate designate certain areas in – including the break out area and the business lounge.

Zumtobel’s Lightfields Evo 900 x 300 and Panos Q trimless 68mm, 140mm and 190mm were chosen for the ‘Cat A’ offices to provide an open room atmosphere and well-balanced lighting. With a height of just 28 mm, Lightfields Evo slim-line lighting module accomplishes demanding lighting projects in office environments with effortless ease. Lightfields Evo meets exacting visual requirements in the workplace thanks to its unique MPO+ micro-pyramidal optic. This optic is precisely tuned to suit the distribution characteristics of the LED lighting points and guarantees glare-free light (UGR < 19 and L65 < 1,500 cd/m2) with a highly diffuse light distribution. This makes reflected glare on notebooks and tablets a thing of the past. With a luminaire efficiency factor in excess of 105 lm/W at 4,000 K, this LED luminaire also makes a significant contribution towards energy efficiency.

The name Panos stands for a complete, modular downlight range that teams consistent design with high levels of practical functionality. Panos Q fulfils fulfils the requirements of the EN 12464 glare control standard without additional attachments. PANOS Q provides UGR values < 19 and perfect all-round glare control at 65° < 1000cd/m2, ensuring that lighting ergonomics are easily fulfilled. Energy-saving technologies and durable, re-usable materials mean that these luminaires use resources economically, whilst numerous innovative details save both installation time and expense.

Slotlight, the world’s first continuous light line, was the product to give Ultima the look they wanted with the required performance for office lighting. The profile of the luminaires was crucial to achieving a stunning effect around the core break out space and the glass meeting room cube without creating disturbing glare that would affect the occupants so a perfectly even, single piece, continuous 23 metre diffuser was critical to the success of the project. Slotlight has a specially engineered distribution profile that achieves a glare rating of UGR < 19, in compliance with EN12464: 2011 and it can be installed in up to 20 metre lengths as standard or up to 50 metres for specific applications without jointing, interruption, or any of the dark spots traditionally associated with light lines.

Zumtobel luminaires were also installed in the new glazed reception and entrance to the existing office building, along with the downstairs corridor and the stair wells. All elements of the building, such as the walls, ceilings, floors, lighting and furniture align perfectly with the existing façade and grids. This versatile, inspiring new working environment provides a sense for uniformity and sophistication, to be enjoyed by Ultima employees and visitors alike.