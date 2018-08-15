Zumtobel provide an energy efficient lighting solution for BAS

A variety of luminaires from Zumtobel Group’s brands acdc, Thorn Lighting and Zumtobel Lighting have been incorporated into a new build and part refurbishment project at the British Antarctic Survey UK headquarters on the outskirts of Cambridge. The brief was to provide a high quality, energy efficient lighting solution that would replace the old T8 fittings in the refurbished areas, whilst providing a good overall uniform lighting scheme that would extend into the new build section.

The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) is an institute of the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) that delivers world-leading polar research. Along with its UK headquarters, the company has science and support staff in Antarctica and the Arctic who work together to understand the Earth and our impact on it. The original building, constructed in 1975, has been extended twice and now provides offices, laboratories and workshops to support all the scientific and logistic activities in the Polar Regions.

The scheme includes the refurbishment of the organisation’s existing building and the construction of a new 5,400 sq. ft. two-storey extension, with an eye-catching hexagonal glazed cladding system referencing the molecular structure of ice. The refurbishment has created a 150-seat lecture theatre, two 40-seat seminar rooms and four meeting rooms on the first floor of the glass-fronted extension, with a new library and reception area at ground floor level. The centre will also offer a 32-desk, open plan collaboration area, providing work and study space for those with an interest in the organisation’s environmental research.

A mixture of Zumtobel’s slimline LINCOR has been installed in the new office space to provide indirect/direct light and excellent luminaire efficiency for the busy working space, in addition to Thorn’s Omega Pro luminaires which are ideal for lay-in installations into 15mm or 24mm exposed T grid ceilings. Zumtobel’s Slotlight suspended fittings have been utilised in the Library and reception area to deliver uniform overhead light, with the addition of acdc’s Blade Pro in the reception area. Blade Pro is a compact, low glare linear LED wallwash fitting that creates a relaxed and welcoming ambience that creates a perfect ambience.

Zumtobel’s Slotlight Panos downlighters in combination with acdc’s powerful linear luminaire Blade have been used to provide the illumination in the conference rooms, giving an even wash of vertical light that is ideal for meeting and conference room applications. Thorn’s versatile Chalice downlighters have been installed in the corridors to dramatically reduce maintenance demands and costs, with a life of up to 50,000 hours, alongside Thorn’s Omega LED luminaires.

The second phase of the work has now been completed and has seen the refurbishment of the existing buildings on site. The refurbished sections incorporate Thorn’s IQ Wave, a smart recessed LED fitting that focuses on intelligent controls, optics and design to provide high user comfort in office space, along with a mixture of Thorn’s Mirel LEDs louvered fittings. The overall lighting scheme has seamlessly combined the refurbished and new build sections, providing an energy efficient, uniform lighting solution that will offer flexible and multi-functional spaces that foster close working and knowledge sharing.