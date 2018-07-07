Zumtobel Group provides a ‘one-stop’ solution for state-of-the-art Spire Nottingham Hospital

Luminaires from Zumtobel Group companies Zumtobel Lighting and Thorn Lighting have made an important contribution to the sustainability credentials of the Spire Nottingham Hospital in Tollerton, Nottinghamshire. To help create a state-of-the-art environment for patients and staff alike, Zumtobel and Thorn have supplied a huge variety of fittings to illuminate all areas of the 58 bed hospital including the main entrance, offices & consulting rooms, operating theatres, corridors, bedrooms and nurse bases.

The state of the art, £60 million facility is owned by Spire Healthcare, a leading independent hospital group that offers high standards of care for insured, self-pay and NHS patients and is the company’s flagship hospital. It is a new two storey building with external single storey buildings, service yard, 300 bay car park and access road, complete with roof plant deck and ground floor plantrooms. Designed and built with extensive input from consultants, staff and patients, the 58-bed new hospital has five theatres, an endoscopy suite, a 20-room outpatients department and oncology suite, as well as an advanced radiology department that comprises a 3T MRI, CT and X-ray. This prime site by Nottingham Airport will place Spire in an ideal position to service the Nottingham and wider East Midlands area.

Zumtobel Caela pendants, featuring edge-lit LED technology, have been chosen for their flexibility and aesthetic qualities to illuminate the main entrance. The precisely processed diffuser material of Caela enables exact dispersion of the light emitted and the luminaires can also turn 355° and tilt 45° so several luminaires can form a curve, a wave or architectural feature as desired. Zumtobel Slotlight Infinity has also been used in the main entrance and throughout the ensuites and circulation areas. It creates an excellent, continuous flow of illumination with no shadows, providing an eye catching, streamlined strip of uniform light. Additionally, the ensuites utilise Zumtobel Panos Infinity and Panos Evolution recessed LED downlights. Panos is small and simple yet at the same time very powerful and efficient, whilst Panos Infinity and Panos Evolution has also been used in the corridors and meeting rooms.

Zumtobel Lightfields Evolution was chosen for the consulting rooms and Lightfields Evolution mini for the bedrooms to deliver a perfect, glare-free light that is ideal for these environments. In the Operating theatres, Zumtobel Clean Advanced LED has been installed to protect against contamination of any sort, including airborne dust particles, bacteria and viruses. A continuous, precision-formed foam, non-ageing seal between the cover and luminaire housing, as well as between the luminaire and ceiling, ensures a perfectly tight joint. Trouble-free operation in rooms with positive and negative pressure containment systems is ensured, as is IP65 protection from below. Internal catch locks are used in order to prevent particles from accumulating on external fastener components. Cleanly mitred corners, precisely welded joints and precision workmanship further enhance high the degree of protection. For this project the Clean Advanced have been customised with green and blue LED boards to support the hospital staff in their work and helps to calm patients down. Other Zumtobel luminaires are to be found throughout the building, including Resclite & Puresign, Sequence and Slotlight II RGB in the meeting rooms, ML5 for offices and Helissa on the stairs. Supersystem spots have been installed in the nurse bases.

Zumtobel’s LITECOM lighting management system is being used for the emergency and to optimise the lighting solution for with regard to visual comfort and energy efficiency in bedrooms, corridors, the board room and main entrance. From control of individual rooms up to several floors or whole buildings: the functions and dimensions of the LITECOM system can be configured to suit the user. It can be controlled via conventional switches and Zumtobel control units, smartphones, tablets or other computers. This includes, among other things, dimming luminaires, saving lighting scenes, and controlling screens, windows and blinds. Other functions, such as daylight-based lighting management, are covered by optional apps, allowing for future changes and additions. If glare protection is also integrated into the LITECOM system via scene call or manual, independent adjustment of the blinds and slat positioning, visual comfort will be enhanced, as there will be no glare even when the sun is low.

The resulting, extremely efficient luminaires achieve maximum energy savings with energy consumption reduced by 25 per cent through the use of luminaires fitted with electronic control gear with a dimming function. Presence detectors and switch-on times that are stored in LITECOM’s central building calendar can yield additional potential savings of 20 to 40 %. Even manual adjustment of lighting scenes to the respective activity will decrease electricity costs in many cases. Up to 75 % of the energy consumed by lighting can be saved in functional buildings by making optimum use of daylight.

To complete the suite of products supplied by Zumtobel Group, Thorn Lighting has provided Thorn Omega luminaires for the store rooms and kitchen. With its slim 12mm profile, the fitting incorporates a UV-stabilised opal acrylic diffuser to retain its clean look.The IP44 rated Omega provides excellent glare control (UGR<19/22) and is easily retrofitted, whilst maintenance is significantly reduced by the 50,000 hours’ life of the 4000K LED lamps supplied with the fitting. Thorn Impact Force high performance, impact resistant IP65 rated luminaires were chosen for the plant areas and Thorn Leopard IP65, 4000K LED bulkhead with has been installed in the roof plant. Energy efficient, robust and impact resistant EyeKon LED bulkheads from Thorn have been mounted on the exterior of the building.

Zumtobel Lighting and Thorn Lighting have provided a complete solution for the Spire Nottingham Hospital and achieved the all of the requirements in the brief for maximum energy efficiency, excellent aesthetics and quality of light, providing a ‘wow’ factor that will set this facility apart from its competitors.