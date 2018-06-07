Zehnder Group UK opens doors of new Specification Centre in London

Leading indoor climate solutions provider, Zehnder Group UK Ltd, announces the launch of its new Specification Centre incorporating the Bisque showroom in Islington’s prestigious Business Design Centre (BDC).

The centre caters for consultants, architects and interior designers, showcasing Zehnder’s range of indoor climate solutions including radiant heating and cooling products, comfort ventilation systems and radiators. The site is an ideal setting for meetings and demonstrations with consultants and customers and will also play host to a number of events, roundtable discussions and seminars addressing industry issues, details of which will be released later in the year.

The Specification Centre also includes the Bisque showroom, which has been re-located from Kilburn. The showroom will continue to operate as before, serving members of the public directly as well as trade professionals, and offering a range of key services including heat loss calculations, radiator sizing and guidance on bespoke options.

Nigel Coston, Marketing and Technical director at Zehnder Group UK Ltd, comments:

“Having a central London location where we can show people our solutions up close is invaluable, as we can give them a hands-on demonstration and they can see the systems in-situ.

“The BDC is well known for its links with cutting edge design trends and the proximity of the centre to consultants, designers and architects make it an accessible and desirable location for meetings and events.”

Appointments at the Specification Centre are available to book via the contact details below or via the specification centre page on our website.

Zehnder Specification Centre & Bisque Showroom

Suite 200

Business Design Centre

52 Upper Street

London N1 0QH

T: 020 7328 2225

Twitter:@ Zehnder_UK @Bisqueradiators

LinkedIn: Zehnder Group UK Ltd Bisque Radiators