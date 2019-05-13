Xylem invites water challenges on board its demo van at Water Equipment Show 2019

Global water solutions and technology provider Xylem is inviting delegates of the Water Equipment Show 2019 to visit its brand new demo van stand and discuss their most challenging water issues.

The event will be presented by Pump Centre at the Telford International Centre on 16 May and is themed ‘Pumping & Pumping Systems – A New Horizon?’.

As one of its first debuts, Xylem’s demo van will be the central point of its stand with experts on hand to talk through the various innovative solutions available to water managers.

With the theme of the future in mind, Xylem General Manager Andrew Welsh will be giving a presentation on technological advances and cloud computing, and how they have allowed utilities to optimise their sewer system operations. Entitled ‘Sewer Pipes that Think: Using machine learning and dynamic control to reduce combined sewer overflows in South Bend, Indiana’, the presentation looks at how the city has used these technologies to optimise its sewer and storm water systems and improve the water quality of the Saint Joseph River. It will take place at 10.30 on the day, as part of the main technical conference.

Andrew Welsh comments: “This year we want to engage in as many conversations as possible with attendees and encourage the industry to think about their challenges in a new way. We believe true innovation comes through collaboration and so we want our stand to be a hive of debate leaving visitors feeling refreshed and ready to solve their water challenges of the future.”

Visitors to the stand will also be able to find out more about the brand’s global partnership with Manchester City Football Club, learn about the latest storm water management handbook and discuss Xylem’s selection of advanced infrastructure analytics solutions, including Emnet, Visenti and Sensus.

They will also be able to see Xylem’s Flygt Concertor, the world’s first wastewater pumping system with integrated intelligence. Flygt Concertor’s built-in capabilities allow it to adjust to different duty points by automatically adapting its performance to take account of changing conditions. Recently the Flygt Concertor has won Product of the Year at this years’ Pump Industry Awards and Commercial HVAC Product of the Year at this years’ HV News Awards.

Welsh continues: “The Water Equipment Show is a highlight of our exhibition calendar and we always enjoy coming back. We look forward to seeing everyone there.”

For more information on Xylem, please contact 0115 940 0111 or visit www.xylem.com/uk