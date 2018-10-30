WWEM 2018 publishes speaker line-up

An impressive list of speakers has been published on the Conference section of the WWEM 2018 website, featuring major water utilities, technology innovators, and some of the leading Universities in water, wastewater & environmental monitoring.

A number of major organisations are also represented; including UKAS, the Drinking Water Inspectorate, the Water Management Society and the Danish Technological Institute.

Speakers from commercial innovators such as BP and Siemens will discuss analytical developments and Big Data, and specialist companies such as Meteor Communications will demonstrate a new breed of remote water quality monitors and web-enabled cameras. Leading testing service providers such as ALS and Derwentside Environmental will also provide insights into the latest analytical challenges.

In addition to the WWEM conferences, there will also be dozens of specialist presentations in the five WIPAC and exhibitor workshop rooms located in the main WWEM Exhibition Hall. The event will also include a Pump Centre Conference and a Flow Forum Conference as well as a wide selection of workshops organised by the Smart Water Networks Forum, PROFIBUS, Engineering Futures, and Cogent Skills.

In summary, WWEM 2018 (Telford, 21/22 Nov.) represents a unique opportunity to meet leaders, innovators and disrupters in water, wastewater end environmental monitoring. Pre-registered WWEM 2018 visitors will benefit from free parking, refreshments and lunch, in addition to free entry to AQE 2018, the co-located air quality and emissions event.