World premiere for new REHAU NEXUS at All-Energy 2017

REHAU will be at this year’s All-Energy exhibition in Glasgow from 10-11 May to launch REHAU NEXUS, the latest addition to the company’s district heating offering.

Held at the SEC, All-Energy is the UK’s largest renewable energy event bringing together industry suppliers, experts and thought leaders from across the renewable energy supply chain.

REHAU will be on Stand B38 to offer All-Energy delegates the opportunity to see the REHAU NEXUS for the first time in the UK. NEXUS is the world’s first system for hot tapping into district heating networks, created using REHAU PE-Xa pipes. Using NEXUS, it is now possible to retrospectively connect homes or extend an existing heat network – previously, hot tapping was only possible with polymer pipes in cold water and gas applications and with steel pipes in heating systems.

Alongside the NEXUS, REHAU will be showcasing its RAUTHERMEX and RAUVITHERM district heating pipes. Visitors to the stand can see the products and pick up more information about how pipework specification can impact the cost and efficiency of a district heating scheme.

Kenny Boyle from REHAU said: “We are really looking forward to this year’s All-Energy exhibition. It’s a chance for us to give our customers in Scotland a world exclusive first glimpse of our exciting new NEXUS product, and to introduce our wider district heating portfolio. We would encourage visitors to pop along to the stand during the exhibition, as our team of experts will be on hand to discuss our products and service offering including our valuable design advice.”

As well as product and design advice, visitors to the REHAU stand will also be entered into a prize draw to win £100 of holiday vouchers.