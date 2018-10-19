Wirelessly interconnected sensor-switched LED diffuser luminaire for modernisation and refurbishment

The new RS PRO Connect 5100 LED sensor-switched diffuser luminaire is installed in next to no time for an energy-efficient, convenient lighting solution to replace an old diffuser luminaire. Existing wiring and drill holes from the lights being replaced can be used for installing the new ones. All of the luminaire’s parameters are easily set via free STEINEL app. Several lights can be interconnected via Bluetooth without the need for cables. A 360-degree high-frequency sensor and a powerful, long-life LED light system brightly illuminate areas, such multi-storey car parks, basements, industrial and sports buildings, garages or corridors, in relation to use. An emergency-light version complements the professional lighting solution from STEINEL PROFESSIONAL.

Energy-efficient, bright light

Sensor-switched LED diffuser luminaire RS PRO Connect 5100 LED has a 30-watt LED light system with a light intensity of 4,206 lumen from 140 lumens/watt. It provides bright, practical lighting in a neutral white colour temperature of 4,000 kelvins. The LED lights system comes with a life expectancy of 60,000 hours which virtually means it never needs replacing. This not only cuts energy costs but also helps to reduce maintenance expense.

Lighting convenience as and when needed

The RS PRO Connect 5100 LED has a 5.8 GHz high-frequency sensor that’s invisibly integrated in the luminaire. Capable of all-round vision of 360 degrees, it detects every movement within a diameter of 1 to 12 metres – regardless of ambient temperature and the direction from which it is approached.

The sensor only switches light ON automatically when it is actually needed. Illuminating the way ahead, the convenient neighbouring-light function provides light that moves along with the person walking in it, enhancing safety and security over large areas where lights are interconnected. Presence mode also prevents the luminaire from switching off. Depending on requirements, the main light level can be set to between 50 and 100 percent. Adjustable between 10 and 50 percent, an optional basic light level can provide dimmed illumination in chosen areas when the sensor is not detecting any movement..

Smartly controlled and cleverly connected

An app makes the RS PRO Connect 5100 LED easy to configure and use. Several RS PRO Connect 5100 LEDs can be interconnected to illuminate larger areas. Individual luminaires are connected via Bluetooth. The settings for interconnected groups are particularly easy to make. A group master is configured on the basis of required functions. All that the remaining group members are issued with is the group address they are assigned to and any necessary reach setting. Detected movements are reported to the master.

To minimise investment costs, the RS PRO Connect 5100 LED is also available without sensor as a slave version.

Easily installed for rugged applications

The RS PRO Connect 5100 LED couldn’t be easier to install. Variable holders underneath the luminaire make it possible to use existing wiring as well as drill holes from the lights being replaced for installing the new ones. This takes every effort out of upgrading to a modern LED lighting solution in next to no time at all. With the diffuser luminaire being impact resistant to IK07 and waterproof to IP66, it is also ideal for use in challenging environments. If required, the RS PRO Connect 5100 LED is also available in an emergency-light version.

RS PRO Connect 5100 LED will be available at specialist retailers from April 2018.

STEINEL PROFESSIONAL grants companies a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty under the current warranty terms and conditions (www.steinel-professional.de/garantie).

Manufacturer’s recommended retail price: (plus VAT)

RS PRO Connect 5100 LED: EUR 210

RS PRO Connect 5100 LED Slave: EUR 190