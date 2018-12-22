Wireless light control – Simple installation and commissioning

The compact basicDIM wireless control module paves the way for easy wireless communication with up to 127 luminaires. It is suited primarily to projects that need no direct IP connection and that aim to achieve more lighting comfort in a cost-effective manner and with no additional wiring.

The compact control module can be integrated into existing luminaires easily and establishes a mesh communication network automatically. Communication is wireless via Bluetooth 4.0, and therefore requires no DALI wiring. The module is fitted with a configurable 1-10-V and DALI interface along with a switched relay contact, and allows dimming functions and even colour temperature controls to be implemented with ease. Groups can also be set up and scenes can be created.

The luminaires can then be controlled via an associated smart button (user interface), or using the corresponding free apps on mobile terminals that run on Android or iOS operating systems. The minimum system requirements are Android 4.4 (KitKat), an iPhone 4S with iOS 5.0 or an iPAD 3 with iOS 5.1. Firmware updates can also be installed via the mobile terminals.

Control via a smart button or app

The pre-configured button for wall mounting works using batteries. It has a clear and manageable control panel with eight buttons that can be used to switch luminaires on and off or for the dimming functions. In addition, light settings can be accessed and colour temperatures set.The free app for Android or iOS will start scanning for and detecting the luminaires automatically. The intuitive interface allows users, for example, to set up groups of luminaires, create different light scenes, implement Tunable White settings and define and control dimming levels. basicDIM Wireless supports users with establishing and configuring the lighting control options, enhances lighting comfort and helps save energy.