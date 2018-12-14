Wieland’s Metalynx2 structured wiring system chosen for 5 Hanover Quay, Dublin

Wieland Electric’s Metalynx2 structured wiring system has recently been installed at 5 Hanover Quay, a new commercial development situated in the vibrant Grand Canal Dock area of Dublin.

5 Hanover Quay is a high specification 7 storey building providing over 15,000 sq. metres of commercial space, in addition to apartments and 4 large retail units located on the ground floor. Core Electrical, Wieland’s exclusive distributor for building installation products in Ireland, worked alongside consulting engineers Ethos Engineering and electrical contractors Suir Engineering to design and supply the bespoke Metalynx2 modular wiring system.

The project brief was to provide a flexible and sustainable modular wiring system that would operate with the DALI open protocol based lighting control system and that could be easily installed, whilst meeting the tight deadline of the project.

The Metalynx2 system uses cutting edge manufacturing techniques and arrives on site fully assembled, pre-wired and tested. Using a plug and play connectivity system has been proven to generate savings of 70% in installation time that results in significant reduction in overall costs, whilst cutting down on waste. The system is robust, reliable and flexible to offer a quick, hassle free installation and Metalynx2 is also future proofed so, should plans change during the build or in the future, it can be adapted to suit.

Using Wieland’s Metalynx2 at Hanover Quay has allowed Core Electrical to provide a system with greater environmental and operational efficiencies and allowed Core to complete the project quickly and efficiently.

