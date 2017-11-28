Wieland Make a Connection to LinkedIn

Wieland Electric has supplied a wide range of its popular gst electrical connectors for the new €85 million LinkedIn international headquarters development in Wilton Place, Dublin. The electrical system for the project was designed and locally supplied by Core Electrical Ltd., Wieland’s exclusive distributor across Ireland, utilising Wieland connectors to provide a fast, hassle-free installation that would reduce installation costs and future-proof the building.

The new five-storey building, which took over two years to complete, is the first office development outside the US that has been purpose-built for the social networking site LinkedIn and it houses a number of perks for its employees. Across six floors the building includes work spaces for more than 1,000 employees, a restaurant quality café, a state of the art gym and fitness studio, bike parking for 250 bikes, electric car charging points, a music room and a rooftop barista with an extensive roof terrace with unique views of the city. As the EMEA HQ, the building’s interior is designed to be truly international, with artwork commissioned by artists from across the region as well as distinctively Irish works, most notably the LinkedIn logo by Áine Dunne, a fine art weaver and a pencil drawing by Monika Mitkute. The new facility even boasts a sound-proof room kitted out with instruments for any employees who prefer kicking back with a drum kit!

The new building utilises a fully pluggable modular wiring solution that integrates all the buildings general services power, lighting, DALI protocol and solar shading building control. Wieland’s plug & play systems also power the flexible underfloor to desk power distribution, which was provided by Core as well. The result is a safe, unobtrusive and functional power solution to the 1,250 workstations that has also achieved up to 70% savings in labour.

Wieland worked closely with Core Electrical to deliver the specified solution on time and at optimised costs, exceeding the client’s requirements. All fittings were supplied fully tested and ready to connect to allow for easy installation.

