Wieland Light and Power up 15 Bishopsgate

Wieland Electric has supplied a variety of its gesis pluggable systems for the supply of lighting and power throughout 15 Bishopsgate, part of the Tower 42 estate in the heart of London. The prestigious building by The Tower Limited Partnership will provide Grade A office space and is situated on a prominent corner position in the area and a short walk from Liverpool Street station.

15 Bishopsgate offers 57,000 sq. ft. of brand new office space arranged over the ground and six upper floors, in addition to 22,000 sq ft of retail space at ground level that edges the re-landscaped public areas. The new BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A rated building utilises Wieland’s gesis pluggable systems to supply power to the LED lighting and general power to the building, including the 4 pipe coil air conditioning units.

The gesis system offers a fast, secure and flexible installation that provides the perfect match for todays’ lighting schemes and its inherent flexibility means that any changes to the system can be accommodated quickly should the layout be changed at a later stage. The gesis family includes GST18 connectors that contain mechanical coding to prevent incorrect mating and assisting quick and easy connection. Using the gesis system for electrical services applications provides fast, safe and efficient power and lighting connection, saving up to 70% in installation time and up to 30% in cost reduction.

The Wieland name has an enviable reputation in the electrical and building sectors for products that deliver quality, ease of installation and a reduction in timescales for both new builds and refurbishment projects.

www.wieland.co.uk