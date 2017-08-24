What’s the BIM idea? Find out at UK Construction Week

While no longer classed as a brand-new concept, Building Information Modelling (BIM) is still evolving at a rapid pace. The latest statistics show that 62% of practices now use BIM on some projects – up 8% year on year.

Despite the encouraging signs of increased adoption, there are still widespread concerns over the government’s failure to enforce their mandate relating to the use of Level 2 BIM on all public sector projects, with many in the industry still unsure about what they need to do to comply.

UK Construction Week seeks to address some of the key issues that could potentially prevent us from seeing the very best of what BIM has to offer. Guided by an industry skills survey, the BIM Prospects Theatre, hosted by BRE, will seek to find solutions and recommendations for training providers and the wider industry. There will also be talks on the practical delivery of Level 2, plus the latest developments relating to Level 3 BIM.

In addition to the seminars, BRE will host the BIM Prospects annual awards ceremony in association with BIM Hub on Wednesday 11th October on the main stage from 5pm. The BIM Prospects Awards will celebrate a range of projects that have embraced BIM and demonstrated the advantages of adopting the latest technologies to design more efficiently. These projects, including those certified by BRE, will be selected by an independent panel of judges to receive a special award. If you would like to submit an entry, please email: conferences@bre.co.uk for an application form.

For more information and free registration visit: www.ukconstructionweek.com/register