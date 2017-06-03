Weatherproof accessories from a name you can trust!

Electrical safety specialists, GreenBrook, have developed a brand new range of weatherproof accessories, the PowerBreaker ProteKt range, to provide unparalleled levels of safety and practicality in both commercial and domestic applications.

Easy to install, the PowerBreaker ProteKt range has been designed to offer the highest levels of protection against the ingress of water and solid matter (IP66) to provide safe and efficient electrical connections in even the most arduous conditions. Ideal for use in industrial environments, such as wash down areas, as well as in a whole host of commercial areas, and around the home. The range includes single, twin and PowerBreaker RCD sockets, single and twin switches, timers and fused spurs.

PowerBreaker ProteKt enclosures feature a spring loaded hinge to ensure the lid closes and the guided fixing holes are isolated in a weatherproof chamber – eliminating the requirement for sealing screw entries – saving time for the installer.

Replaceable knockouts allow easy reconfiguration of installation.

Available from our nationwide network of PowerBreaker Stockists

www.greenbrook.co.uk