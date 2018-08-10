Waterloo’s tech guide gets even better

The Green Book, the industry’s air diffusion technical guide, just got even better. With 26,000 hard copies and hundreds of downloads of the first edition in circulation, this popular guide has been an indispensable resource for the industry since 2011. Waterloo Air Products Plc, publishers of the 48-page second edition of the Green Book, has updated everything needed by HVAC consultants, engineers and architects to incorporate air diffusion into their projects.

This valuable publication is packed with information about air diffusion. Comfort criteria and acoustic information is included, as well as terms, definitions and symbols. In addition, there is information on conventional air diffusion patterns and a simple product selection guide. While Waterloo use its products for illustration purposes, this unbiased guide provides important performance data to make it easier to choose the right product for the project.

“We believe it’s important to share knowledge within the industry. As part of our commitment to collaboration we provide HVAC consultants, architects, engineers and developers with information on air distribution, so they can create the right environment through good air flow,” says John Tiernan, Managing Director at Waterloo.

If you would like a copy of the new Green Book from Waterloo, go to www.waterloo.co.uk/technical/the-green-book