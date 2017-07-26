WATERLOO QUALITY AND SERVICE BRINGS FRESH AIR TO CANNON STREET OFFICES

108 Cannon Street, a high-end office refurbishment in the City of London, is using air terminal devices from Waterloo Air Products Plc. Waterloo’s ability to deliver exceptional air flow while enhancing the building’s overall style, was crucial to the project’s success.

The Cat A fit-out of 108 Cannon Street delivers 35,000 sq ft of office space over nine floors, complete with a communal roof terrace that offers panoramic views of the London Skyline. Located across the road from Bank tube station, the interiors have been refurbished to create the ideal base for companies looking to relocate in this prestigious postcode.

Waterloo supplied four-way louvre face diffusers and plenum boxes, ideal for circulating air throughout 108 Cannon Street’s office spaces and reception areas. The versatility of the diffuser design, which can be easily integrated with a variety of ceiling materials and finishes, was a key factor in its selection.

The architect, Morrow + Lorraine, specified metal ceilings and the diffusers had to be a good fit, both technically and aesthetically. As part of its exceptional customer service and support, Waterloo provided samples to confirm that the diffusers were a perfect match. They are easy to click into place and complement the look of the ceiling and lighting.

