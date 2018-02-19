Water Management Society Launches New Training Course on Controlling the Risk of Waterborne Pathogens

The Water Management Society (WMS) today announced that it has introduced a second module to its City & Guilds accredited training course, ‘HTM 04-01 Water Hygiene Training: Managing and Controlling the Risk of Waterborne Pathogens in Water Systems’. This additional one-day course will cover the sampling, detection and enumeration of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Legionella pneumophila according to the most probable number (MPN) method, and can be undertaken alongside the existing first module, or as a stand-alone course.

The topics covered in the new course will include:

Background information and problems in healthcare with specific references to aeruginosa and L. pneumophila

Sampling techniques: ISO 5667-1 / ISO 19458, BS 7952 and HTM 04-01

The description and assessment of aseptic technique and practical instruction and guidance for: Sampling, testing and reporting of aeruginosa (MPN method) Sampling, testing and reporting of pneumophila (MPN method)



The inaugural new course, which will conclude with a 60-minute written exam, will be held on Tuesday, November 28th, 2017. In 2018, there will be four opportunities to attend the two modules on successive days: March 6th/7th; June 19th/20th; September 26th/27th; and November 6th/7th.

Successful delegates will also be awarded six Continual Professional Development (CPD) points per day that they opt to attend.

For further information, visit: https://www.wmsoc.org.uk/legionella-training-courses/all/528/