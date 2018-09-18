Warm Air, Radiant and Heating Products are now affected by European Regulations

Our ErP compliant range includes, RTU (packaged heat pump air handlers), the RTU series is a range of packaged direct expansion (DX) Air Source Heat Pumps and Air Conditioning units showing compelling performance under EN 14511:2013 and EN 14825:2016 standards. There are equipped with EC Plug fan technology and free-cooling as standard.

Reznor’s range of high efficiency packaged rooftop units are available in cooling and heat pump modes. Both are available with energy recovery functions (with heat wheel, or with thermodynamic active or passive) as an option. Tandem scroll, Multiscroll technology combined with electronic expansion valves (EEV) are also available as future proof options likely to be compliant with the ErP 2021 round.

Thanks to the width of the RTU line, the flexible configurability and its record nominal COP and EER, spaces with a variable occupancy rate and changing conditions during the day, such as shopping centres, retail parks, can benefit from energy savings up to 30%

For more information please visit www.nortek-erp.com or email erp@nortek.com