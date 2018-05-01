Viva volunteers!

The Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering (CIPHE) is again joining organisations right across the country to celebrate Volunteers’ Week 2017. Held annually from 1-7 June, Volunteers Week gives bodies like the CIPHE the chance to say a very big thank you to all those who give their time freely to support the aims and ambitions of organisations that are close to their heart.

Like many registered educational charities, the CIPHE relies heavily on volunteers from all walks of the industry. From participating in working groups, helping to spread the word about membership, writing articles for the CIPHE’s publications, or taking on official voluntary roles as Officers, Board members or at Head Office level, volunteers make a real difference to how the CIPHE operates.

Membership Director, Tim Sainty commented, “We are extremely lucky to have many passionate people who volunteer to support the CIPHE – members who really care about the future of our Institute and the industry as a whole.”

“There are some 14 million people volunteering across the UK. It is fair to say that most of us have the urge to give something back, but at the same time it can be tough to find spare time. While the CIPHE is still in need of volunteers in those traditional face-to-face roles, the reality is that in this digital age, volunteering has now spread to something as simple as sharing social media posts to support causes you believe in. Nowadays you can become an advocate from the comfort of your own home (or van) and the CIPHE has been hugely grateful for the many positive posts and shares we see via our social channels each week.”

“When it comes to volunteering, everyone has skills that they can put to good use. If you are considering giving something back to the industry, the CIPHE has a wide range of roles to suit the level of spare time you have available.”

Kevin Wellman, CEO of the CIPHE commented: “My immense thanks go to all those who provide such proactive support to the CIPHE. Throughout the last year, the Institute has received around 500 days of volunteer’s time. It’s a colossal figure and a testament to the passion, knowledge and expertise of those within our industry. Volunteers have always been the lifeblood of the Institute and will continue to be so for the years to come. This Volunteers’ Week we give thanks to all those who help make the CIPHE the organisation that it is.”

If you would like to find out more about volunteering with the CIPHE please email info@ciphe.org.uk or phone 01708 472791.