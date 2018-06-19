VIEGA PROVIDES INGENIOUS SOLUTIONS TO INTERSERVE’S INGENUITY HOUSE

Viega’s innovative press connection technology has solved a variety of installation challenges at Ingenuity House, Interserve’s new state of the art regional Hub in Solihull, Birmingham. The unique Megapress system allowed fast and efficient installation of the thick walled steel tube used for the building’s heating system, while the copper pipework of the hot and cold water systems also features Viega’s German engineered Profipress fittings.

The five storey, 12,000m2 Ingenuity House, which opened earlier this year, has been designed as a showcase of Interserve’s capabilities across all areas of the business. Products and systems used in the construction and management of the building will serve as a demonstration of best practice and an example of the high quality standards applied to every project.

The new building, developed on a brownfield site, will bring together over 1,200 Interserve employees from four offices across the West Midlands into a single operational hub. The new regional office, which benefits from easy access to key transport links, will make collaboration between the teams easier and help improve efficiency.

Ingenuity House has achieved a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating in line with Interserve’s Sustainability program, which includes commitments to achieve a positive environmental impact and create buildings that benefit people.

Kelvin Wyke at Interserve explained: “Press connecting pipework has been a part of our approach for a number of years and we were familiar with Viega’s products from previous contracts in the area. Megapress allowed us to install the thick walled steel heating and chilled water system pipework quickly and efficiently.”

Viega’s unique Megapress system has been designed to deliver the speed and safety benefits of press connection technology for applications that use thick walled steel tube. The Megapress range consists of over 60 different fittings including those certified for gas installations and can be used on tubes up to two inches in diameter. It also avoids the need to use heavy threading equipment and lubricating oils for a safer and cleaner installation. The simple to use pressing tool means that even difficult installations such as overhead pipework can be completed safely and effectively.

Kelvin Wyke continued: “The benefits of a single source of supply for the fittings were clear and the Viega Profipress system met all our requirements for the copper pipework that makes up the hot and cold water system. Viega also provided refresher training on the products to our Ingenuity House installation teams.”

Furthermore, both Megapress and Profipress fittings include Viega’s SC-Contur technology, proven to deliver a 100% positive leak if the fitting is inadvertently unpressed – clearly discernible during leakage testing or when the system is filled for the first time. Ensuring a reliable method of detecting these issues early in the process is critical to avoiding costly remedial work after the project is completed.

