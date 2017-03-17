Viega brings award winning innovations to ISH 2017

Viega will be launching a range of new product innovations at ISH 2017. Between the 14th and 18th March the Viega team will be on stand A44/B44-46 in Hall 4 of Messe Frankfurt to demonstrate the unique benefits of its press connection, prewall and drainage technology.

Viega’s stand will feature new additions to its award winning Visign range of flush plates – the Visign for More 105, 105 Sensitive and Visign for Style Sensitive. The actuating flush plates balance excellent functionality and design to help achieve a superior bathroom finish. Both the Visign for More 105 and Visign for Style Sensitive have been awarded the prestigious “Design Plus powered by ISH” accolade. In addition, the Sensitive options include touch-free, dual flush activation for a more hygienic user experience.

Also on display will be Viega’s leading range of pipe connection technology, including the innovative Megapress system, uniquely designed for thick walled steel pipe heating and cooling applications. Megapress will achieve up to a 60% time saving compared with welding or threading and without the need for oils, heavy threading equipment or open flames, it provides a cleaner and safer method of connection. The simple to use pressing tool means that even difficult installations such as overhead pipework can be completed safely and effectively.

Product innovations for fire protection and preservation of drinking water will also feature on the stand alongside Viega press connection, prewall and drainage technologies.

To find out more about ISH 2017 visit www.ish.messefrankfurt.com/ or for further information about the full Viega range visit www.viega.co.uk.