Veolia will power the first high energy Proton Beam Therapy Centre in the UK

The latest combined heat and power (CHP) technology from Veolia will power the first NHS high energy Proton Beam Therapy Centre for specialist cancer centre, The Christie in Manchester.

Due to start treating oncology patients in 2018, the new centre will be one of only two high energy NHS proton beam therapy facilities in the UK. By using cogeneration for its essential electricity and heating needs, the hospital will further reduce its carbon emissions and gain from cost savings that can be redirected to patient care.

The Christie has achieved world firsts in research throughout its 100 year history and provides leading diagnosis and treatment to over 44,000 patients each year. To support the proton beam therapy patient care, the new CHP will deliver secure on-site generation of 2,100GWh of electricity and 3,200GWh of heat each year and will save around 380 tonnes of CO 2 emissions. Part of the new packaged CHP range from Veolia, the 240kWe unit uses a three-way catalyst to reduce NOx emissions and protect local air quality.

Commenting on this latest energy project for the NHS, Gavin Graveson, Veolia’s Chief Operating Officer Public and Commercial said: “Recent estimates show that CHP and energy efficiency in the NHS have contributed to energy savings of £25m over the last year. By delivering energy security, sustainability and cost savings CHP represents good engineering, good economics and good value for money for the NHS.”

The new CHP will further contribute to the carbon reductions delivered by Veolia to The Christie since 2004, where the global resource management company has achieved carbon reductions of 48,000 tonnes.