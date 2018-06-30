Veolia Water Technologies UK recognised in RoSPA awards

Veolia Water Technologies (Veolia) has once again had its approach to health and safety recognised in an awards scheme run by the safety charity, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA). Veolia has achieved an Order of Distinction (15 consecutive Golds) in the internationally-renowned RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, the longest-running industry awards scheme in the UK. They will be presented with the award during a ceremony at Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel on Wednesday, July 4, 2018.

The RoSPA Awards scheme, which receives entries from organisations around the world, recognises achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement. Julia Small, RoSPA’s head of qualifications, awards and events, said: “The RoSPA Awards are the most highly-respected in the health and safety arena, with almost 2,000 entrants every year, and allow organisations to prove excellence in the workplace, demonstrating a commitment to the wellbeing of not only employees but all those who interact with it.”

The majority of awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards, orders of distinction and the Patron’s Award are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years. Competitive awards go to the best entries in 24 industry sectors including construction, healthcare, transport and logistics, engineering, manufacturing and education. Lyndsey Wicks, Health and Safety Manager for Veolia said: “We are delighted to have won this highly respected award as it demonstrates Veolia’s commitment to achieving the highest standards in Health & Safety.”

For more information about the RoSPA Awards visit www.rospa.com/awards or health & safety visit www.veoliawatertechnologies.co.uk/processwater/about-us/Health_Safety/