Veolia to deliver first Carbon Energy Fund Ireland contract to Dublin’s major hospital

Global resource management company Veolia, working through its specialist energy performance team, has been awarded the first Carbon Energy Fund Ireland, CEFI, contract for a hospital in Ireland. The 15 year Energy Infrastructure Project Agreement for Dublin’s Mater Misericordiae University Hospital will reduce the hospital’s carbon footprint by approximately 81,000 tonnes, cut imported electricity from the national grid by 77%, and deliver €26 million in guaranteed energy and operational savings.

A secure and cost efficient energy supply is essential to maintain a modern patient care environment in the Hospital which treats over 360,000 patients per year. To meet this energy demand and achieve carbon and energy cost savings Veolia will manage projects covering the design, delivery, installation, commissioning and operation of a wide range of energy upgrades.

Originally opened in 1845 the 600 bed hospital is the national centre for cardiac surgery, heart and lung transplantation, extra corporeal life support (ECLS), spinal injuries, and covers all other general, acute and emergency services. Included in the energy upgrades will be a 2MWe combined heat and power, CHP, plant which will generate around 15.5GWh of electricity a year, maximise heat efficiency, and cut annual carbon emissions by a 4,000 tonnes per year.

A new campus-wide network will distribute the heating to all the buildings on the site, and to ensure they conserve energy, 1,500m2 of new double glazed windows will be fitted, along with door replacements to reduce heat loss. As good lighting has been shown to have a positive effect on patient outcomes the contract will upgrade 3000 lighting fittings with the latest technology and controls. Further energy saving measures will include new pumps and upgraded air conditioning and the energy saving measures will be guaranteed by Veolia who will also provide a comprehensive maintenance service for the duration of the contract.

Commenting on the achievement Fergus Elebert, Regional Director at Veolia Ireland said, “The award of this contract demonstrates how we can help healthcare providers improve their energy efficiency, cut carbon emissions and provide valuable cost savings that can be redirected to patient care. Our global portfolio of hospital contracts enables us to deliver market leading energy efficiency into healthcare environments, and we look forward to working with the Mater Hospital to help them achieve their environmental targets.”

Alan Sharp, Strategic Director of Estates and Facilities, Mater Misericordiae University Hospital added “The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital has a proud tradition of innovation and leadership in the provision of healthcare for over 157 years. We are delighted to announce this program in partnership with the Ireland East Hospital Group, CEF and the HSE’s NHSO. Working with Veolia to invest in modern energy efficient technology will ensure the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital exceeds the goal set for publicly funded bodies and in doing so supports Ireland’s national and EU targets on energy efficiency for 2020.”

Delivering energy management to hospitals since 1938, Veolia currently provides energy management to 110 hospitals in Ireland and the UK which support the energy requirements for around 7.9 million patients each year. This increases sustainability of the healthcare sector by annually saving 119,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions. In addition to healthcare Veolia also provides energy management solutions that serve industry, leisure, commerce, retail, district heating and the public sector.

Established in 2016 the Carbon and Energy Fund Ireland (CEFI) was created in 2016 to deliver Energy Performance Contract (EPC) projects on behalf of Ireland’s public hospitals. CEFI helps hospitals through consultation and access to a contract and procurement framework that transfers risk, guarantees savings, provides funding for upgrades and monitors contract compliance.

