Veolia acquires Cynergin to boost energy growth

As part of its strategy for growth and customer development, Veolia has acquired Cynergin, the energy services company and Energy Performance Contract (EPC) specialist.

Cynergin has had notable success in a number of high profile Hospital Trust and public building energy projects, such as the Yeovil and Warrington & Halton Hospital Trusts and Somerset House and has a strong business pipeline.

The acquisition provides a complementary set of skills to the existing Veolia business in bidding, delivering and maintaining Energy Performance Contracts and will further extend the capabilities and expertise of the existing energy efficiency teams in the UK. The new team will remain focused on delivering under the procurement frameworks to which it is accredited including CEF, Essentia, RE:FIT, NDEE, etc.

Estelle Brachlianoff, Senior Executive Vice President, Veolia UK and Ireland said: “We share Cynergin’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions and long term business value to customers, and our first priority will be to ensure all customers within the recently acquired portfolio continue to receive a high quality service.

“With the addition of Cynergin’s expertise and bidding approach, Veolia is further strengthening its service offering to the healthcare and public sectors to ensure we maintain the existing growth in the management of Energy Frameworks and address the needs of these dynamic markets, providing not only energy, but water and waste solutions.”

Delivering energy management to hospitals since 1938, Veolia currently provides energy management to over 100 hospitals in the UK and Ireland which support the energy requirements for around 7.9 million patients each year. This increases sustainability of the healthcare sector by annually saving 119,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions. The company also recently helped Whitfield Clinic in Waterford to become the first hospital in Ireland and the UK to achieve the new ISO50001 energy management accreditation.

www.veolia.co.uk

Pictured: Cynergin will expand Veolia’s 70MWe CHP energy delivery serving the NHS