Ventilation manufacturer makes a difference in community

Twelve community projects in the Harrogate area have been given a boost by more than 200 staff from ventilation manufacturer EnviroVent.

EnviroVent staff in Harrogate, were given a day away from work as part of an ‘In it together’ initiative where they volunteered to help out on a range of projects. This included assisting with the set-up of a fund-raising Urban Beach Party at Henshaw’s Society for Blind People in Knaresborough.

Other staff from EnviroVent took part in community singing with Dementia Forward, some took on a charity car wash whilst another team cleared grounds and the garden at St John’s Church, Bilton.

Volunteers also gave local carers a break by supporting The Carers’ Resource in Harrogate, whilst others helped at Horticap, a garden for adults with learning disabilities.

EnviroVent HR Manager, Lucinda Townsend, said: “It is fantastic to be part of a company that is willing to give something back to the local community and it was a genuine pleasure to work alongside the students at Horticap.”

The volunteers also helped to transform the space behind the church building at Woodland’s Church into a community garden.

Other organizations to benefit included Pannal Ash Junior Football Club, Fountains Abbey, the Help at Home Service and Harrogate Mind.

Andy Makin, Managing Director of EnviroVent, said: “This is the second time that we have held our ‘In it Together’ community day and it has been a huge success once again.”

EnviroVent has also raised £35,000 for Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate in recent years.