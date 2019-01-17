Ventilation expert passes away

Chris Lack, Technical Director of Elta Fans, died on the 14th November, following a battle with ill health.

Chris joined Elta Fans in 1984 as a technical manager and quickly played a crucial role in the development and certification of the Elta Fans impeller ranges, with his arrival coinciding with the launch of the ‘standard’ Elta Fans impeller blade. Chris had great technical influence from the very early days of Elta Fans with his outstanding aerodynamic knowledge and ingenuity reflected by the legacy of core products still being manufactured by the company to this day. Training was something that Chris was also very enthusiastic about and he took pride in explaining the most technical information to employees in a way all could understand.

Chris was both an extraordinary character and an outstanding engineer, and will be sorely missed by those who knew him on a professional and personal level. Despite retiring in 2010, Chris’s name has been mentioned regularly across the company and industry, with those who knew him having great respect for him.

David Ball, chairman of Elta Group, comments: “Chris was a key part of a team of individuals who were the driving force behind the position and integrity and reliability that Elta Fans upholds across the world today. Respected both at home and abroad, Chris was always a cheerful character and the quintessential English gentleman to all he met.

“Our thoughts, support and condolences are with Chris’ wife, Rita, and his family at this difficult time.”