Vent-Axia Launches Dedicated Social Housing Ventilation Microsite

Industry leading ventilation company Vent-Axia has launched a new social housing microsite at www.vent-axia.com/social-housing

Designed to offer ventilation information and solutions to registered providers, contractors, landlords and residents, the microsite is a huge vault of free resources. Providing the social housing sector with vital guidance on how to avoid or combat condensation and mould by improving indoor air quality (IAQ), the website offers visitors a route to their individual ventilation solution. Visitors to the site can find expert information and direction to help improve IAQ in the social housing sector and so help protect the health of residents.

Vent-Axia’s engaging new microsite is a move away from traditional ventilation websites that just offer visitors details of social housing ventilation products. Instead the microsite is a journey-led, solutions-based website designed to engage users by bringing together all the information, services and products needed to effectively tackle condensation and mould while improving IAQ. Visitors to the site will be able to contact Vent-Axia’s social housing experts directly and:

Arrange a free survey of a property that has condensation and mould;

Arrange a toolbox talk;

Arrange a CPD;

Sign up to an e-newsletter.

