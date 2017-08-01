Vent-Axia is a finalist at London Construction Awards

British ventilation manufacturer Vent-Axia is a finalist in the London Construction Awards 2017. Its Sentinel Kinetic Advance Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) has been selected for the final line-up in the ‘Product Innovation of the Year’ category of these prestigious awards.

The awards recognise achievements, developments and innovation within London’s booming construction industry and winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on 25th October 2017 at The Royal Garden Hotel, London.

The Sentinel Kinetic Advance is a new breed of MVHR ventilation system that’s perfect for new build residential homes, care homes and student accommodation. Advance is currently leading the way in a raft of London construction projects due to its innovation, with key drivers for these markets including: speed of installation, good Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), energy efficiency and connectivity.

“We are delighted that our award-winning Sentinel Kinetic Advance MVHR has received recognition from the prestigious London Construction Awards. At Vent-Axia we are committed to innovation and continuous development and the Advance really is a new breed of MVHR unit,” said Ian Mitchell, Product Marketing Manager – New Build Residential. “The London construction market continues to grow and so it’s great to be involved in these key awards for the city.”

Designed for air-tight thermally efficient new build properties, the Advance is the first UK-manufactured web-enabled App-controlled MVHR unit, providing energy efficient ventilation and pioneering control.