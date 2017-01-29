Vacancy: BCIA Executive Officer

The Building Controls Industry Association (BCIA) is seeking to appoint an Executive Officer to carry out the financial and administrative work of the Association.

The BCIA is focused on providing practical benefits for its members, who span a range of companies operating in the building controls and Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS) sector. The BCIA aims to promote the use of controls as key to the operational efficiency of buildings – and has built strong relationships with the trade press, other associations and government.

The role of Executive Officer is pivotal to the operation of the Association and reports to the BCIA President, Vice President, Management Committee, Working Group Chairmen and Member companies. Good communication skills are essential as the Executive Officer is often the first point of contact for the Association. As part of the FETA organisation, there is also regular contact with FETA staff and external bodies such as the ECA, BSRIA and external sub-contractors.

The position is offered on a sub-contract basis and the successful candidate will need to be self-motivated, able to encourage others to meet their commitments, have a good working knowledge of the building controls industry, and an appreciation of marketing techniques. The workload is estimated to require 72 days per annum but may increase depending on the activities of the association.

A full job description and details on how to apply are available at

www.bcia.co.uk or from dawn@clarksoncontrols.co.uk.

Applications should be submitted by 27 February 2017. It is envisaged that an appointment will be made by the end of April 2017.