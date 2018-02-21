Using boiler controls the right way at Riverside Children’s Centre

Canterbury-based nursery Riverside Children’s Centre provides childcare and cooked meals for children aged 6 weeks to 5 years. Philip Kiss, Building Services Engineer at Canterbury City Council, turned to Hamworthy for a reliable and efficient solution to replace the existing heating and hot water system. The chosen products have already achieved cost savings of 16.7% after 7 months of operation.

Ian McGregor, Area Sales Manager at Hamworthy Heating, identified Hamworthy’s Stratton mk2 wall hung condensing boiler with stainless steel heat exchanger and a Halstock HS305UV stainless steel calorifier as an ideal replacement. The boiler delivers an output of 43kW, a gross seasonal efficiency of 95.75% and features an extensive Siemens LMS controls platform to supply heat and hot water the most efficient way. With a turndown ratio of up to 5:1, the boiler can match the heat load flexibly and efficiently from 8kW up to 43kW.

The stainless steel products were chosen due to their corrosion-resistance to counteract the effects of softened water in which carbonic acid is not saturated by dissolved hardness, making it more aggressive towards the products.

The nursery has underfloor heating which can only take a maximum water temperature of 50°C to avoid structural damage to floors. To cater to those needs, a hot water priority strategy using the boiler’s built-in controls was adopted: When required, the heating circuit is switched off and all power directed to hot water production at 80°C in non-condensing mode which takes merely a few minutes to top up water in the water heater. As soon as excess heat has been distributed around the hot water supply primary circuit, heating operation goes back to lower temperature condensing mode. This way, the underfloor heating circuit is protected from high temperatures and boiler running time in less efficient non-condensing mode is minimised.

www.hamworthy-heating.com