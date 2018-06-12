UAE oil & gas storage chooses Denso Steelcoat Tank Base Protection

SWEP is the first heat exchanger manufacturer to create BIM Level 2 models for its market-leading compact and high capacity Brazed Plate Heat Exchanger (BPHE) range.

Building Information Modelling (BIM) is a key component of the government construction strategy, where it aims to deliver significant efficiencies to the government estate. But BIM is also being widely adopted in the private sector by clients who see the benefits of a common information platform for projects through the life of the building, structure or facility.

Christer Frennfelt, SWEP country manager for the UK, said

“BIM in SWEP design software SSP G7 means that SWEP can meet the needs of design engineers, contractors and design engineers, by providing 3D BIM models with project and asset information, documentation and related data. This enables designers to import the models and data directly into their designs for HVAC or Heat Network systems.”

The resulting benefits are:

Reduction in CAPEX, delivery and operational costs

Reduced risk

Improved carbon performance

Predictable planning

SWEP’s design software SSP G7 is available for downloading from SWEP website and BIM is available in Revit® which supports a wide range of industry standards and file formats.

www.swep.net/support/ssp-calculation-software/