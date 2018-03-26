Twin165 pairs looks with capacity at state-of-the art development

A leading business services provider required a high quality cable management solution for a new multi-million pound facility and, with its sleek design and large data capacity, Marshall-Tufflex’s Twin165 system fitted the build perfectly.

Specifiers working on the Irish project required a high performance containment solution that accommodated a large amount of data cabling, was aesthetically pleasing and provided streamlined cable management around difficult corners and protrusions. Innovative PVC-U Twin165 delivered the perfect solution, with a large bend radius control of 50mm suitable for installations up to Cat 7a. The trunking is split to provide 60% of space for power delivery and a generous 40% for data cables, making it perfect for commercial requirements.

Electrical contractor Matt Potter of Red Mechanical & Electrical, Newtonabbey, Belfast, said: “The trunking had to be Cat 6a compliant, meeting certain bend radius figures and because of the deep profile of Twin165 we were able to achieve this. The trunking was installed rapidly and we found the Marshall-Tufflex products competitively priced and in stock with our supplier.”

Around 500m of white skirting and dado trunking were fitted throughout the 130,000 ft² site, supplied by Wilson Electrical. The durable system has pre-drilled fixing points making it quick and easy to install. Unique, lockable and adjustable internal and external bends mean it is flexible enough to offer adjustments of +/- 10% for intolerances on corners.

Core Electrical is the sole distributor of Marshall-Tufflex products in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

