TV’s Hugh Dennis confirmed for industry awards

Comedian and actor Hugh Dennis – best known for his roles in BBC sitcom Outnumbered and comedy show Mock the Week – has been booked to entertain guests at the ECA Annual Awards and Gala Dinner at Hilton Bankside, London, on June 9th.

Hosting the entertainment will be Alan Dedicoat – the voice of The National Lottery and Strictly Come Dancing. There will also be a live band and DJ.

The awards remain open to entries from members of the ECA (Electrical Contractors’ Association) until Tuesday 18th April.

For more details about how to book your place at the gala dinner or to enter the awards, visit:

www.ecaawards.co.uk