Tunable Lighting Control

Human centric lighting solutions for all

Carlo Gavazzi’s has launched its new DALI Gateway the SB2DALIT8230, which supports the latest trend in commercial lighting – the possibility to adjust the colour temperature in addition to controlling the light level.

The colour temperature can be adjusted automatically in such a way to mimic the circadian rhythm, by changing the LED’s colour temperature from warm white (2700K) all the way to cool white (6500K) over the course of the day.

Lighting has a profound effect on the human body and affects how we all feel and function; adjusting light intensity can create energising, relaxing and productive lighting modes. This promotes feelings of well-being and even increases productivity for people who spend large parts of their day indoors under artificial light by mimicking outdoor lighting conditions.

The SB2DALIT8230 is used as part of a Dupline® system. Dupline® bus wiring topology is completely free which means the installation can be carried out using the lowest cost route rather than just multi dropping from sensor to sensor. Either way this solution is easier and cheaper than traditional parallel wiring, which also reduces the number of DDC’s and sub-panels required and provides higher flexibility for last minute changes and enhancements. A simple unscreened 2 core bus cable is all that is required to make the Dupline® connection, a 4 core cable can be used to transmit the power around with the Dupline® bus for when you need to power the environmental sensors. CO2 + Temperature + Humidity information is converted from 0/4-20mA to Dupline® locally before being transmitted back over the Dupline® network to the controller.

Applications suit offices, schools, retail spaces, and healthcare environments.