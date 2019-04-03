Trinity’s science parks recognised for excellence

The Trinity Group is proud to announce the short-listing of four of its science parks – Edinburgh Technopole, Hexagon Tower, the Wilton Centre and Kent Science Park – for United Kingdom Science Park Association (UKSPA) awards. These prestigious awards celebrate the achievement and activities of science parks and the impact that they, and their occupier companies, have made to local, national and international economies and communities.

All four science parks – located in Edinburgh, Manchester, Teesside and Sittingbourne respectively – are shortlisted for the Setting the Pace Award, recognising the exceptional facilities, services, good management, innovative practices and high quality business support the sites provide to occupiers.

Additionally, Hexagon Tower is shortlisted for the Most Successful Project Award, for the extensive refurbishment of the façade, on-site restaurant and ground floor public areas of the park, and its programme of future work to minimise energy use and keep the site at the forefront of innovation.

Simon Hoad, Executive Director at Trinity, added: “We are delighted to have been shortlisted in both awards categories. This is a testament to all the hard work that the site teams have done, and we look forward to continuing to work with our occupiers to build on this success and foster a collaborative environment on our parks.”

About Trinity

The Trinity Group is a collective of privately-owned real estate companies, investing in the UK and Ireland alongside Tier One capital partners. Their assets comprise commercial real estate, multi-family housing and facilities to support the UK innovation sector.