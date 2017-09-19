TRIGON® XL is top of Class 6

With ErP Ecodesign NOx legislation currently set to change in 2018, ELCO Heating Solutions is committed to ensuring all gas condensing boiler models in its range outperform the current minimum standards.

This has been underpinned by the recent launch of ELCO’s TRIGON® XL floor standing boiler, which has been awarded a Class 6 NOx rating, with emissions as low as 34mg/kWh. As a result, consultants can breathe easily when specifying the new unit for commercial projects in the UK.

Achieving a Class 6 rating with NOx emissions less than 40mg/kWh demonstrates ELCO’s manufacturing expertise and highlights how the TRIGON® XL is future-proofed against any upcoming tightening of standards. The rating also helps specifiers when assessing project criteria under BREEAM, with three credits available if a building achieves less than 40mg/kWh.

Available in seven different models with outputs from 150-570kW, the TRIGON® XL range offers a wealth of benefits, including: an 8 bar working pressure, 30k flow/return temperature differential and superb seasonal efficiencies up to 97.5% – all contained within an ultra- compact footprint.

For more information on the full range of gas condensing boilers from ELCO Heating Solutions, please visit www.elco.co.uk.