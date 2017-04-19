Trend new IQ®VISION keeps energy savings in the line of sight

Trend Control Systems, the leading international manufacturer and supplier of state-of-the-art Building Energy Management Systems (BEMS), has announced the availability of its next generation IQ®VISION monitoring and management solution. The successor to the pioneering 963 Supervisor, IQ®VISION integrates Trend controllers, third party smart devices and internet protocols into a centralised software platform that is designed to manage buildings at an enterprise level, and give building owners and managers the ability to identify issues and optimise their systems.

Packed with features that allow users to get the very best from their BEMS and save energy in real time, IQ®VISION provides graphical information to standard internet browsers. Flexibility is built into IQ®VISION with the ability to integrate ‘Third Party’ devices using open standard protocols such as BACnet, Modbus, MBUS and KNX.

Other useful functions include centralised data logging, archiving, alarming, trending, master scheduling, system wide database management, and integration with enterprise software applications – all of which can be used for highlighting and investigating energy use within buildings.

IQ®VISION is configured using the advanced Niagara 4 interface, which as well as being bold, intuitive and easy to use, utilises HTML5 to provide an array of rich features that are perfectly in tune with the demands of the Internet of Things (IoT). Security is paramount and it comes with in-built authentication that requires users to choose strong Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) passwords that are then encrypted. To further enhance security, a comprehensive audit trail of database changes, database storage and back-up, global time functions, calendars, central scheduling, control and energy management routines can also be configured.

As with all Trend devices, backwards compatibility is designed in from the outset and IQ®VISION boasts a System Migration Tool that enables users to import system data from an existing 963 Supervisor. In addition the Schematics Migration Tool automatically converts existing 963 Supervisor schematics and library symbols to the new IQ®VISION HTML5 based page format, which can then be edited. Furthermore, IQ®VISION includes integrated network management tools that support the design, configuration, installation and maintenance of interoperable networks, where multiple Trend IQ ® controllers can be networked together.

This high-level centralised system management is possible thanks to the development of an enhanced Trend over IP driver that can organise data into a Trend-specific hierarchy for ease of access. For multi-site or campus based applications, users can also quickly navigate to an individual building using tags to diagnose problems and compare data between buildings to identify energy usage patterns. Helpfully, it can also integrate to other applications, such as work order management and analytical systems.

‘IQ®VISION sets a new benchmark in what’s possible with a graphical, real-time user interface that acts as a window to a BEMS,’ commented Marco Nostrini, Trend’s NPI Strategic Product Manager for Software & Connectivity. ‘It builds on the massive success of the 963 Supervisor by taking functionality and energy management to a whole new level. We have introduced a wide range of dynamic new features that will not only reduce the amount of money users spend on energy but give them a level of control and fine detail that was previously considered out of reach. This is a genuine game changer that greatly enhances the overall effectiveness of a BEMS.’

For further information please call Trend Marketing on 01403 211888 or email marketing@trendcontrols.com.

