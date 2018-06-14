Toshiba’s New Refrigerant Protection System Wins 2018 National ACR Award

Toshiba Air Conditioning has won a national UK award for its pioneering total refrigerant management and protection system, which provides peace of mind to building occupants in the unlikely event of a refrigerant leak.

Toshiba’s LD2 system was crowned ACR Ancillary Product of the Year in the National ACR Awards 2018. Toshiba Air Conditioning UK is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The new Toshiba LD2 builds on the success of the company’s award-winning RD6 refrigerant detection system, which has been redesigned to reduce cost, save space and be even more flexible in application.

David Dunn, managing director of Toshiba Air Conditioning and CIAT UK, said: “We are delighted the LD2 has been recognised by the independent industry judging panel. Toshiba has been a leading innovator in the field of refrigerant detection and management systems for a number of years, and the LD2 is our most advanced solution to date. It gives end users and building occupants total confidence, delivering the same high level of protection and functionality as its predecessor for significantly less cost.”