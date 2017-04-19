Toshiba’s flexible new air conditioning controller takes innovative approach to energy savings

Toshiba’s new generation Black Pear air conditioning controller provides end users with new ways of saving on energy running costs, plus a comprehensive set of control and monitoring functions.

For the first time, the RBC-TSI1 Black Pear has a range of inbuilt modes that can be selected to match particular applications. These include integration with higher level Building Management Systems via voltage and resistance, with discrete inputs on Modbus, and special modes for use in multi-occupied buildings.

Hotel Mode gives end users a pre-set setback option, which can be integrated with a key card window switch. This minimises energy use while delivering optimum cooling and heating to the room, for maximum guest comfort.

There are two Eco modes, one based on a timed fan operation, enabling the unit to run in an operating mode for a pre-determined period of time; the other allows the use of two set points, to cover heating and cooling, again helping to minimise energy use while maintaining optimum comfort conditions.

Suitable for application with Toshiba VRF, light commercial splits systems, and VN ventilation systems, the RBC-TSI1 has multiple uses, making it highly flexible and adaptable. These include:

Direct connection to TCC-NET 2-wire A/B network;

Six analogue inputs selectable as voltage or resistance;

Run/error indication;

RS-485 connection;

Monitoring and control via serial Modbus;

Modbus address range 1 to 254;

Up to 16 units can be operated in a Master/Follower configuration;

Up to 8 units on a single link, providing detailed information on each unit.

Fraser Hymas, head of control systems at Toshiba who lead the development, said: “The new Black Pear packs a lot of capabilities and options into a small package. We believe its pre-set energy saving modes will be highly attractive to hotels, in particular, where sporadic occupancy – both during the day and day-to-day – presents significant opportunities for energy saving.”

He added: “For contractors, the fact that it can be used pretty much across our product range means that, once they are familiar with the system and the simple set-up steps, they can apply with confidence to most installations and get the benefits of ease-of-use, flexibility and energy savings for customers.”

