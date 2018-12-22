Toshiba Highlights Environmental Benefits of Move to R32 Refrigerant

Toshiba Air Conditioning has published a new suite of brochures with up-to-date information on its latest R32 refrigerant-based Mirai, Shorai & Daiseikai residential air conditioning systems, as well as the full range of Digital Inverter and Super Digital Inverter light commercial split system range. Toshiba Air Conditioning UK is a part of UTC Climate, Controls & Security, a unit of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE: UTX).

The publications follow the company’s recent move to R32 refrigerant, and set out the benefits for end users and the environment. Two info-graphics illustrate the properties of the refrigerant and its improved environmental performance.

Upper graphic: R32 has around one third the GWP of R410A, which it replaces

Lower graphic: Toshiba’s R32-based systems have 80per cent less total equivalent CO 2 impact

David Dunn, managing director of Toshiba Air Conditioning in the UK, says: “Customers may be aware of the significantly lower Global Warming Potential (GWP) of R32 compared with outgoing R410A. However, it is not widely appreciated that the technology employed by Toshiba means our systems have a 30per cent lower refrigerant charge. In the case of R32 systems, the combined effect of lower inherent GWP and reduced charge results in an 80per cent reduction in total equivalent kilograms of carbon dioxide for Toshiba air conditioners.”

He added: “This represents a huge step forward in reducing environmental impact. If replicated across the industry, it would transform the ACR sector’s combined carbon footprint.”

The new brochures can be downloaded from the company’s website via the following links. Flammables training can also be accessed through the website:

