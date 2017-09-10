Top six SkillFRIDGE competitors announced as sights are set on the national final

The SkillFRIDGE competition has toured the UK searching for the best apprentices and trainees studying up to Level 3 RACHP, and we can now reveal the six competitors who have come out on top in this year’s hotly contested series. Those invited to compete in the SkillFRIDGE national final are:

Jonathon Lansdowne – Glasgow College

Orlando Rawlings – Grimsby College

Gary Mcgaughey – South Eastern Regional College

Lewis Walker – Glasgow College

Chandler Davison – Btrack for Bath College

Stephen Taylor – Eastleigh College

The final will take place as part of The Skills Show, to be held at the NEC Birmingham from 16-18 November 2018.

SkillFRIDGE judges are role models in action

With the national final on the horizon, SkillFRIDGE organising partners Datateam Business Media and WorldSkillsUK are searching for two outstanding individuals to join this year’s panel of judges.

With growing concerns about the skills crisis, educational series such as SkillFRIDGE are more crucial than ever but are reliant on the investment of time and resources from businesses, government and individuals. SkillFRIDGE judges have an unrivalled opportunity to directly influence and educate the future engineers of the industry.

Competition organising partner Karena Cooper believes that the success of the competition series can be heavily attributed to the high standards of its judges: “The aim of SkillFRIDGE is not just to identify and celebrate the engineers and students who perform to the highest standards, but to help inspire the future engineers of the industry.”

Cooper continues: “Throughout the regional heats and training sessions in the lead up to the national final, participants have an incredible opportunity to interact with the judges and draw from their wealth of knowledge and experience within the industry. Competitors not only take away practical knowledge that they can apply day to day within their job roles, but they come away motivated with a better idea of the limitless opportunities that lay ahead within this career path.”

Those who are suited to this prestigious role will also benefit from national media coverage across various industry publications, and will be widely recognised at industry awards and events.

Have you got what it takes?

With such a crucial role to play, SkillFRIDGE is looking for judges who possess an outstanding knowledge of the industry and its standards and have experience in assessing, marking, managing and monitoring performance and achievement. Your ability to motivate and challenge young engineers to be the best they can be should be second to none.

Knowledge of the objectives of SkillFRIDGE is preferable, as well as experience working with a diverse group of young adults with varying support needs.

Required skills:

Ability to observe, analyse, assess and report on performance in detail

Excellent skills in time management, ability to prioritise and plan

Excellent communication, listening and interpersonal skills

Enthusiasm, flexibility, patience and the capacity to motivate others

Ability to work well under pressure

Ability to think creatively and solve problems

Due to the nature of the competition, SkillFRIDGE are looking for judges with the capacity to work outside of normal office hours and be prepared to travel within the United Kingdom and spend time away from home.

For more information on becoming a SkillFRIDGE judge, contact Karena Cooper on 01622 699 150 or at kcooper@datateam.co.uk.