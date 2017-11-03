Top rated: Class-leading efficiencies from ATAG Commercial

The A325 ECX boiler from ATAG Commercial boasts some of the highest efficiencies in Europe, thanks to its state-of-the-art design and control capabilities. Available in 20kW and 32kW models, the boiler benefits from a cutting edge 316L stainless steel tube heat exchanger, which ensures class-leading efficiencies of up to 98% in heating mode, as well as 95% for hot water. This DHW efficiency is 15% above other standard combination boilers currently available on the market.

In addition, the AC325 ECX features a built-in Gas Saver Module, which provides additional BREEAM points through SAP Appendix Q listing.

As with all boilers in the A Series range, the AC325 ECX is compatible with an array of extensive flue options, including concentric, twin, flexible liner and central flue systems.

The boiler’s pre-mix burner technology allows modulation from 20-100% of output, resulting in reduced gas consumption and lower operating costs. Plus, the AC325 ECX has an intelligent weather compensation energy management centre, designed for quick and straightforward temperature control. This is supplemented by an easy to access Internal Energy Management System, which can be connected to a 230V, volt free or ‘Open Therm’ supply, as well as RF room thermostats.

Another benefit of the AC325 ECX is its capacity to provide boosted DHW outputs and efficiencies up to 20% higher than conventional units when operating in hot water mode. This, combined with excellent flow rates of up to 15 litres per minute, ensures the boiler easily meets the hot water demands of the average family home.

Other boilers in the A Series range include the A203C and A325C, which both offer high levels of efficiency and control.

Further underpinning ATAG Commercial’s manufacturing quality and engineering expertise, all A Series boilers are supplied with a 5-year parts and labour warranty as standard, while extended warranties of 8 and 10 years are also available.

ATAG Commercial, which is part of the Ariston Thermo Group, is a manufacturer of gas fired condensing boilers suitable for a range of domestic and commercial applications. All models have proved to be highly successful throughout the UK for many years, combining manufacturing expertise with unmatched reliability.

For more information on the wide range of high efficiency gas condensing boilers from ATAG Commercial, visit www.atagcommercial.co.uk.