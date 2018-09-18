Titon adds powerful new compact hrv 1.6 q plus unit to its range

Titon has extended its range of MVHR units with the introduction of the new, ultra-compact HRV 1.6 Q Plus. Designed specifically for the modular construction market, the new high-performance unit measures just 600mm wide, enabling it to fit into tight spaces for easy installation and access.

The new HRV 1.6 Q Plus combines low power consumption with a heat exchanger offering efficiencies up to 89%, which enhances SAP performance via Appendix Q. Furthermore, despite its compact size, the lightweight HRV 1.6 Q Plus can achieve excellent flow rates of up to 100 l/s or 359 m3/h, while the unit has also been independently tested by the BRE.

Other benefits of the new unit include an extremely low specific fan power (SFP) of 0.49 W/l/s, as well as intelligent frost protection, with a stepped reduction of supply rates preventing freezing. The HRV1.6 Q Plus also has a fully adjustable boost overrun timer and ‘Summer Mode’ facility built-in as standard.

The HRV 1.6 Q Plus Eco version is available in ‘Eco HMB’ and ‘Eco B’ models – each offering a 100% airflow diverting Summer Bypass, as recognised and listed in the UK Product Characteristics Database. Units in the UK also come complete with a 3-year guarantee period.

