Titan Products Release their next Generation of CO2, Humidity & Temperature Sensors

Titan Products has unveiled the latest additions to their popular CO2, Temperature and Humidity sensor range – a wireless Zigbee 3.0 variant and a Smart BACnet variant which includes Modbus communications.

Providing combined CO2, Temperature and Humidity monitoring, both options offer considerable reductions in installation costs and timing, whether a wired communications set-up or a completely wireless battery powered solution is required.

The Zigbee Z3 wireless sensors are fully interoperable with third party Zigbee 3.0 and Zigbee HA1.2 devices opening up the opportunity to add wireless CO2, Temperature and Humidity monitoring to your Zigbee ecosystem. Providing an excellent five year battery life, the sensors provide increased flexibility in mounting location and ease of install as no cable runs are required.

Other features include strong signal penetration of up to 60m internally and 200m line of sight along with over the air (OTA) upgrade functionality.

The Smart BACnet/Modbus versions also benefit from native communications providing complete interoperability with third party BACnet MS/TP and Modbus RTU products. Powered from a 24V supply, the Smart sensors allow for cost savings with all CO2, Temperature and Humidity readings exposed via one communications cable to be monitored via the building BMS or a network controller.

All Smart BACnet/Modbus sensors are provided with 1 x digital input and 1 x digital output allowing for activation of devices such as fans and lights upon the digital input being enabled via PIR occupancy sensors or local switches and push buttons.

All products are UK designed, developed and manufactured by Titan Products with their on-site R&D team always striving to improve products to provide customers with more options in terms of product selection and flexibility. These new sensors offer an exciting new development which now allow Titan Products to offer a sensing solution for traditional 0-10V wired, Zigbee wireless or BACnet/Modbus networks.

Products will be available to order at the end of August 2018. Please contact Titan Products on +44 (0)161 406 6480 or email sales@titanproducts.com for more information and prices on the product ranges.