Titan Products release latest Air Differential Pressure Sensors

Titan Products are pleased to reveal their all new TPDPT8 Air Differential Pressure Sensors which provide no long term or temperature drift and a better than 0.2% accuracy near zero pressure. These are Titan Products’ most stable and accurate differential air pressure sensors to date.

The TPDPT8 transmitters offer +/- range selection options and multi-range options from 0-25Pa to 0-500Pa and additional options include LCD display and IP65 industrial housing, making them perfect for applications in ventilation/air conditioning systems, operating theatres, fume cupboards, filter monitoring, fan speed control, air pressure monitoring control and air leak detection systems.

The new transmitters can be ordered immediately and will be available for delivery from May.

About Titan Products:

Formed in 1987 Titan Products have firmly established themselves as a true market leader in the UK HVAC controls sector. Operating to BS EN ISO9001:2000 standards, Titan Products have developed a reputation for providing high levels of quality in both their products and the services they offer. All of Titan’s product design, PCB design, electronic production, testing and calibration is carried out on site in Stockport. Titan’s extensive product range includes environmental sensors, temperature control, BACnet control, natural ventilation products, input/output modules, alarm management, light and occupancy products and bespoke user interfaces.

Contact details:

Niccola Seddon

t: 0161 406 6480

niccola@titanproducts.com

www.titanproducts.com