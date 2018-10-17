Titan Products BACnet and Modbus CO2, Temperature and Humidity Sensors

Titan Products’ Smart sensors benefit from native communications providing complete interoperability with third party BACnet MS/TP and Modbus RTU products. Powered from a 24V supply, the Smart sensors allow for cost savings with all CO2, temperature and humidity readings exposed via one communications cable to be monitored via the building BMS or a network controller. Network addressing and BACnet or Modbus communications are selected locally on the sensor via DIL switches.

All Smart BACnet/Modbus sensors are provided with 1 x digital input and 1 x digital output allowing for activation of devices such as fans and lights upon the digital input being enabled via PIR occupancy sensors or local switches and push buttons.

All products are UK designed, developed and manufactured by Titan Products with their on-site R&D team always striving to improve products to provide customers with more options in terms of product selection and flexibility. These new sensors offer an exciting new development which now allow Titan Products to offer a sensing solution for traditional 0-10V wired or BACnet/Modbus networks.

Products are available to order immediately. Please contact Titan Products on +44 (0)161 406 6480 or email sales@titanproducts.com for more information.