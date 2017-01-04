Time-lapse video shows new Distech Controls European HQ under construction

Distech Controls, the energy management solutions specialist, has released a time-lapse video showing the construction of its new European Head Office building.

The new European headquarters is in Brignais and the 2,500sq m building, replaces the current site located in Brindas. The new building occupies twice the current area, providing the necessary space to support the company’s growth.

With Distech Controls’ global headquarters located in Montreal, Canada, this new office will allow for the company to best serve and support its clients throughout all of Europe and 44 countries within Africa.

The head office has been designed to offer an efficient, comfortable, and pleasant work environment for the Distech Controls team and visiting clients. Fitted with Distech Controls’ building automation products and Acuity Brands’ lighting offering, the new building provides a technological showcase for the company’s energy efficient solutions.

The state-of-the-art building features HVAC, Lighting, Shades and Access control to achieve the highest levels of comfort for occupants, while increasing operational cost savings.

www.distech-controls.com