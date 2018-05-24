Thorn Lighting delivers a very bright future for Archbishop Lanfranc’s Academy

Thorn Lighting is the sole lighting supplier for both interior and exterior areas for The Archbishop Lanfranc Academy’s new multi-million-pound building in Croydon, South East London. Thorn worked closely with Halsion Building Service Engineers to deliver a cutting edge, energy efficient, facility with a future-proofed capacity.

Archbishop Lanfranc Academy’s previous home, constructed above a landfill site in the 1950s, had long been deemed outdated and dilapidated and was demolished to make way for the new Academy. The Principal, Michael del Río, said: “The state of the building has been a concern for years. In the long-term the school has now got a much better future and the new building will help to ‘win back’ pupils put off by the appearance of its predecessor”. Together with the new sports hall, fitness suite and dance studio, the four-storey, 11,796sqm building will offer students and staff every opportunity to enjoy learning and working in a state of the art complex.

Thorn’s Arena Symphony innovative LED luminaires with sound absorbing features were chosen to minimise sound reverberation in the classrooms. Fully compliant with BB93 for optimum classroom performance, Arena Symphony has been designed for total flexibility, offering a choice of infills to adapt the length of the system to match all classroom layouts. The slim profile, 600 x 600 Omega PRO LED recessed luminaires have been installed throughout the office areas to provide excellent glare control (UGR<19/22) and the reduced maintenance delivered by the 50,000 hours’ life of the 4000K LED lamps supplied with the fitting.

Hi Pak Pro LED, a highly efficient, robust and low maintenance high bay has been utilised in the Sports Hall to achieve significant energy savings and low maintenance due to the on board thermal management system that ensures LED performance and a lifetime of over 50,000 hours. College LED curved profile, linear fluorescent luminaires were selected for the Dining areas, Communal Hall and parts of the offices. The IP44 rated fitting has a clear prismatic diffuser in tough polycarbonate for specific light control and the impact/vandal resistance perfect for teaching establishments.

Thorn’s CiviTEQ, Deco LED and Eyekon fittings have been used for the external illumination to create an attractive and welcoming appearance for the academy. The compact and lightweight CiviTEQ is a well-proportioned LED road lantern with an unobtrusive style that is fitted with an R-PEC® optic to provide safe and efficient illumination. Energy efficient, robust and impact resistant Eyekon LED bulkheads and Deco bollards complete the clean and modern illumination of the exterior of the building. The school that was once described as unfit for purpose is now an academy with a ‘wow’ factor and a very bright future.

